Jalopy Parade

If you have an awesome old crappy car kicking around, we’d love to have you!

It’s a Jalopy Parade (a parade of old, ugly vehicles) followed by an all-ages Punk Rock Show downtown Castelgar September 10, 2022.

Prizes include:

1. $500 Cash prize - Best (Worst) Overall Jalopy

2. $300 Cash - Best visual representation of a symbiotic relationship between driver and vehicle

3. $200 Cash - Picked at random from the entries

4. Years supply of calendars - Most Interesting or Unique Sound

5. Jugs of oil - Most Welcoming Odour

Limited to 50 vehicles. Must be insured and legally able to drive on public roads.

Register at JalopyParade@gmail.com