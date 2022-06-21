JL Crowe Graduation
When: June 24th & 25th
What: On Saturday, June 25th at 2 pm, the public is invited to fill the streets and cheer on the Grads in a parade of celebration as the Grad Cavalcade will roll through downtown Trail with students in all kinds of vehicles. It is the same route as the Silly Santa Parade. It will start to form down by the Old Bridge and then go along the route of Bay and Helena, head to Cedar Ave and down Cedar to Farwell and then onto Bay again as it goes back down to Helena, exiting along the Esplanade.
After the Cavalcade, the students will go to Gyro for professional photos. From 5-6 pm, family and friends can go to Gyro to take pictures with the Grads in all of their finery.
The Grad Parent Executive would like to extend thanks to all volunteers and students who have helped along the way these last six months and throughout Grad Weekend.
Be a part of the excitement June 24th and 25th!