KBRH Health Foundation Golf Classic

Date: Friday, September 10th, 2021

Cost: Golf Entry: includes 18 holes of golf, power cart, meal service & prizes: $180/person - Fundraiser/Donations for Ambulatory Care Campaign

Location: Birchbank Golf Course, 5500 BC-22A, Trail, BC

Registrations are now open for this fundraiser for the Ambulatory Care Campaign. Register and get more info at www.KBRHhealthFoundation.ca.

Click on the PDF, download the form, and complete for your registration. Phone in your payment at 250-364-3424 or fax in your form to 250-364-5138. Proudly sponsored by BOUNCE Radio Kootenays.