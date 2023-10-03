KBRH Health Foundation’s Holiday Raffle fundraiser
The KBRH Health Foundation’s Holiday Raffle fundraiser
What: Fundraiser
Why: proceeds supporting our Orthopedic Enhancement Project.
Cost: $20 a ticket
Prizes:
-
Prize #1: Diamond Stud Earrings, 14K White Gold, 1ct (value: $2,350 – donated by Lauener Bros Jewellers)
-
Prize #2: Round Trip Flight for two to Vancouver (value: $1,345 – donated by Pacific Coastal Airlines)
Tickets can be purchased in person at the KBRH Health Foundation office, over the phone at 250-364-3424, or by e-transfer KBHFoundationFinance@interiorhealth.ca.
Please note: If you are paying by e-transfer you must include your full name and phone number. We will email or text you the ticket stub.
Buy yourself or your loved ones a ticket today and help us bring better care closer to home!