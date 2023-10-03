The KBRH Health Foundation’s Holiday Raffle fundraiser

What: Fundraiser

Why: proceeds supporting our Orthopedic Enhancement Project.

Cost: $20 a ticket

Prizes:

Prize #1: Diamond Stud Earrings , 14K White Gold, 1ct (value: $2,350 – donated by Lauener Bros Jewellers)

Prize #2: Round Trip Flight for two to Vancouver (value: $1,345 – donated by Pacific Coastal Airlines)

Tickets can be purchased in person at the KBRH Health Foundation office, over the phone at 250-364-3424, or by e-transfer KBHFoundationFinance@interiorhealth.ca.

Please note: If you are paying by e-transfer you must include your full name and phone number. We will email or text you the ticket stub.

Buy yourself or your loved ones a ticket today and help us bring better care closer to home!