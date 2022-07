The first annual Kootenay Coffee Fest is coming on September 17, 2022. This one-day event will provide an opportunity for coffee roasters from the East and West Kootenays to showcase and sell their products in a celebratory atmosphere. The festival will be a fun-filled, family event and will also include local bakers, artisans, performers/artists, chocolatiers, food trucks and community organizations.

