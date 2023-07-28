Kootenay Coffee Festival

What: The purpose of this festival is to provide an opportunity for coffee roasters from the Kootenays to show off and sell thier products!

Where: Trail, BC

When: October 14th, 2023

If you are an independently owned coffee roaster in the East or West Kootenay come join in on this exciting event!

This festival will include local bakers, artisans, performers/artists, chocolatiers, food trucks and community organizations!

Become a vendor or a sponsor and find out more. For more info contact the Trail Chamber of Commerce here