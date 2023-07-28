Kootenay Healthy Living Expo

What: An Expo that will focus on the healthy living sector across the region. This years theme: Eat, Move, Think, Thrive

When: September 17th

Where: Waneta Plaza has been carefully chosen as the venue location to ensure that this expo is not weather dependent, and so you have all the comfort you need to joyfully share your expertise and products, meet new customers, and to develop business partnerships.

With a maximum of 30 available spots, the goal is to deliver a superb expo where the focus is You, the healthy living expert, skirted with additional vendors to complement your offering.

For more info contact the Trail Chamber of Commerce here