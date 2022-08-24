Kootenay Pride Ride

Kootenay PRIDE is thrilled to be coming back to the streets, flag poles, museums, parks and plazas in a big way!

There are events of all kinds, to find out more details about any of these head to the Kootenay PRIDE facebook page.

Start off the week right by coming to cheer on the flag raising at City Hall on Monday, Aug 29th at 9:30am.

All Week long from Monday, Aug 29th - Monday, Sept 5th Civic Theatre will be running Queer Movies

At the main & Shoebox theatre. Check online for movies and times.

And Pride week wouldn’t be complete without the spectacular Pride parade on Baker on Sunday, Sept 4th. Gather at Central School (Wildflower) at 808 Stanley Street to decorate & celebrate and be ready for a 3pm prompt departure to the downtown core. The parade will be ending its run at Hall Street Plaza where it will join the ‘Pride Artists & Services Market’ that has been underway from noon - 5pm.