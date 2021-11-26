Light up the Hospitals - Pledge Day 2021

KBRH Health Foundation - raising money for their Ambulatory Care Campaign

Donate online to www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or call 250-364-3424 or 250-364-3495

KLH Foundation - raising money for a Centrifuge and a Coagulation analyzer

Donate online at www.klhf.org or 250-354-2334

Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation – raising money for a Hematology analyzer any extra $ will go to areas of greatest need