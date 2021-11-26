Light up the Hospitals - Pledge Day 2021
KBRH Health Foundation - raising money for their Ambulatory Care Campaign
- Donate online to www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or call 250-364-3424 or 250-364-3495
KLH Foundation - raising money for a Centrifuge and a Coagulation analyzer
- Donate online at www.klhf.org or 250-354-2334
Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation – raising money for a Hematology analyzer any extra $ will go to areas of greatest need
- Donate online www.castlegarhospitalfoundation.org or call (250) 304-1209
- Mail/drop off your donation at: CDHF 709-10th Street, Castlegar, BC V1N 2H7