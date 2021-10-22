MD Canada High Rise Challenge - Castlegar Fire Dept.

CASTLEGAR FIRE DEPT. IN THE MD CANADA HIGH RISE CHALLENGE

WHO AND WHAT:The Castlegar FD is participating in the 24th Edition of the MD Canada High Rise Challenge.

WHERE AND WHEN: This year the team will be climbing the stairs at the Recovery Building located at Mercer Celgar on October 28th 2021.

WHY: Last year the team did the Cobra Climb stairs and raised almost $1300.00. The team has set a goal of $2500.00 for this years challenge. They are currently 51% of the way there.

If you would like to know more, please contact the team’s captain, Deputy Fire Chief Nick Ahlefeld, at 250-365-3266 or by email at nahlefeld@castlegar.ca