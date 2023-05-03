When: June 4th

Where: Gyro Park, Trail

Registration: 11am

Start time: 10am

The Move to Cure ALS is the signature fundraising event for the ALS Society of British Columbia, which brings together family and friends in support of ALS. People come together to "Move," be it by walking, running, rolling, supporting or being present.

All funds raised stay in BC and the Yukon to support people living with ALS, patient care and ALS research through PROJECT HOPE. Our goal is to end ALS by creating a world-class ALS Centre at The University of British Columbia. 100% of net proceeds to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis of British Columbia will remain in BC to support patient services programs (60%) and research (40%) through PROJECT HOPE. Join us virtually or in person to "Move" together toward a cure for ALS.



