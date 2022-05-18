Move to cure ALS Trail or Nelson

Come out and show your support and to raise awareness and funds to support those living, and affected by ALS. As this is a virtual site, registration and donation will be online only. 100% of the proceeds from Move to Cure ALS will remain in BC to support patient services programs (60%) and research (40%) through Project Hope.



MOVE TO CURE ALS TRAIL

Date: Sunday June 5th, 2022

Place: Gyro Park Trail, BC

Time: 10am (walk starts at 10:15am - walking the Sunningdale loop)



MOVE TO CURE ALS NELSON

Place: Lakeside Park in Nelson

Time 10am registration, Walk: 11am



Link to register and donate:The Move to Cure ALS is the signature fundraising event for the ALS Society of British Columbia, which brings together family and friends in support of ALS.

People come together to “Move”; be it walking, running, rolling, supporting or being present. Funds raised go to support people living with ALS in BC and the Yukon, and to support research through PROJECT HOPE.

Our goal is to end ALS through creating a world class ALS Centre at UBC. 100% of all donations to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis of British Columbia will remain in BC to support patient services programs (60%) and research (40%) through PROJECT HOPE.

Thank you for joining me in supporting the ALS Society of British Columbia.