Music in the Park - Trail

The Trail & District Arts Council is very excited to get the community back together this Summer at Gyro Park for Kootenay Savings Music in The Park. With thirteen shows and two acts per night, from June 16 to September 1, it’s still the perfect opportunity for all the family to get together outside and listen to great live music.

The series starts Thursday, June 16 with local favourites the Trail Pipe Band and Boomer kicking off the season. Followed by a string of great shows with something for everyone, from fiddle to folk, country to rock ‘n’roll, blues to psychedelic jazz rock!

Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is held at Trail's Gyro Park every Thursday starting at 6.15 pm, except for the Night Market shows on July 7 and August 4 when the event will run from 5 pm. Come down and feel the buzz again at these fabulous outdoor summer events.

Admission is by donation at the door- $3 minimum suggested. Or show your support for the arts and buy a pass for the whole season for just $50 online, at the box office or in person at Music in the Park.

With entrance by donation, Kootenay Savings Music in the Park is the perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, pack a picnic, hit the water park, get outside and listen to live music with friends and family.

Please remember, No Smoking, No Dogs, and especially No Smoking Dogs!