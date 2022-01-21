Nav-CARE - Making Connections, Making a Difference

What is Nav-CARE?

Nav-CARE uses specially trained volunteers to conduct regular visits in the home with seniors who are living at home

with challenges that are affecting their quality of life. The goal of Nav-CARE is to improve the quality of life of seniors so that they can stay

in their homes for as long as possible.

Who is Nav-CARE designed to help?

Seniors living with quality of life concerns such as:

• Loneliness or social isolation

• Recent loss or multiple losses

• Mobility or sensory challenges

• Increased disengagement

• Coping with transitions and multiple decisions

• Difficulty finding or accessing information or resources.

• Perceived need for the program

How can community members support Nav-CARE?

The most important role is helping to connect volunteers with seniors living at home who might benefit from a

Nav-CARE volunteer. Often seniors become increasingly isolated at home but it is only friends and family who know

of their need. Community members can reach out and join the Nav-CARE program as Volunteer Navigators, get

specific training and make the difference in their communities. Time involvement is usually three to four hours a

month.

Where can I find further information about Nav-CARE?

https://kaleincentre.org/nav-care-program/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/kaleincentre

IG: https://www.instagram.com/kaleincentre/

