Nelson Cares Society E-Bike Raffle

Draw Date: October 1st, 2021

Cost: Tickets $10 each

Nelson CARES Society is hosting a fundraiser raffle for a Pedego Element e-bike.

All proceeds go to the Kootenay Seniors Transportation Program.

Tickets are $10 each and are avalable on the website at www.nelsoncares.ca or in person from the Kootenay Seniors admin office at 709A Vernon Street.

Tickets also available at Urban Legends and Buddy's Place, both on Baker Street.

Draw will take place on Kootenay Seniors Facebook page on Oct 1st at 4pm.