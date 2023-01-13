Nelson Library launches Tech Hub

The Nelson Public Library launches its Tech Hub with an open house at the Library on Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm. The Tech Hub gives library members free access to equipment and software to record voice, create videos, digitize analog materials and create digital arts.

The Tech Hub was generously funded by the Columbia Basin Trust with support from the City of Nelson and the Regional District of the Central Kootenays, Areas F and H. It is made up of three rooms: A Digitization Station with equipment to convert those precious memories saved in analog formats like cassettes or slides to digital; a Media Station featuring a Microsoft Surface Studio 2 with Adobe Creative Cloud software for photography, design, video, web and more; and a Recording Studio with equipment for recording voice, a DSLR camera and lighting.

Come to the library on Saturday to tour the Tech Hub, learn more about training opportunities, borrow a laptop, play with the children’s tech toys or take a fun photo in front of the green screen.