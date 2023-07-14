iHeartRadio
Choose your station
25°C

Static Links

Instagram

Nelson Museum Archives and Gallery - The Bunker exhibit

nelson and District Museum

The Bunker

What:  In the 1950's and 60's during the Cold War, nearly 50 bunkers were constructed across Canada.  They were built to shelter up to 8,000 officials in the even of a nuclear war.  They were built in secure locatins in well built federal building.  One such bunker was built in the Nelson Post Office.  After many years of planning and a ton of work by the the Museum past and present board and staff.  The Cold War Bunker is open to the public as a permanent museum exhibition and heritage site.

 

The Bunker is open Saturdays from 12-4pm, and guided tours are offered Saturdays at 11am and Wednesdays at 1pm in the summer months. To pre-register for the tour please email info@nelsonmuseum.ca.

 