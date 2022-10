SHSS Class of '23 Halloween Event

Stanley Humphries Penitentiary - Prisoners have broken out! We need to escape the city.....

Where: 7th Avenue Castlegar - (in front of SHSS)

When: Oct 27th Kids Tours: 5-7pm Adult Tours: 7-10pm

Parking: Behind SHSS off of 9th Avenue

Admission: Non-Perishables and/or Money for Kootenay Harvest Food Bank