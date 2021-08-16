Date: Sept 6th – October 15th, 2021

Cost: Fundraiser/donations for the KBRH Health Foundation

Location: Virtual event, Register on social media

First annual fundraiser in honour of Dr. Todd Owatz – supporting the Regional hospital in Trail, through fitness and healthy habits. A 6 week habit forming challenge. Win great prizes. Support local. Raise money.

Register via Facebook and Instagram – Operation Owatz. Event runs from Sept 6 – October 15th. Direct donations can be made via the KBRH Health Foundation website as well at kbrhhealthfoundation.ca.

Shout out to Gerick Cycle Trail and Ferraro’s for sponsoring this with great prizes.