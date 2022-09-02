Operation Owatz 2022

Operation Owatz Sept 5 – Oct 15, 2022 Fitness Challenge and Fundraiser to Honour Dr. Todd Owatz & Support the KBRH Health Foundation

Dr. Todd Owatz was a dedicated surgeon and worked in the Ambulatory Care Unit at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH). When Dr. Owatz passed away on Oct 15, 2020, he left a legacy of care and service to his patients and colleagues. Dr. Owatz had a passion for fitness and health.

Our 2022 goal is $30,000 goal - to support the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign. To honour his memory, we are asking all our participants to solicit pledges to help us raise funds for the Ambulatory Care Department at KBRH.

This is a 6-week movement challenge that will get participants moving for better health and participants will track their movement activities either on-line (Strava) or manual submission.

This year, on-line participants will record as individuals but will also be randomly assigned to a Challenge Team and all teams will compete against one another. On-line team members will encourage each other to build the time spent in activities to achieve the highest total on-line recorded hours. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams! Prizes are many!

All our participants, on-line or manual trackers, will be entered for draw prizes. This year’s Grand Prize is an E-bike, generously donated by Gerick Sports in Trail. All participants who raise $500.00 or more will have their name go into a draw for this amazing prize!

Join us to honour Dr. Todd Owatz and Help Us Raise Funds for the Ambulatory Care Department at KBRH!

www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca To donate directly to Operation Owatz: on-line @(select ‘other’, type Operation Owatz) or call KBRH Health Foundation at 250-364-3424

https://docs.google.com/.../1IOoCOfebTpwhbYi1... To register: Or via Facebook or Instagram

Registration is $50 and all registration fees will go directly toward this goal!

For more information, call or text: 250-921-5630 or email: operationowatz@shaw.ca