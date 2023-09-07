Operation Owatz 2023

6 Weeks to Make a Difference!

Improve your fitness and fundraise to support health care in the Kootenay Boundary Region!

Operation Owatz was first launched in 2021, a year after Dr. Todd Owatz's passing. The goal of the fundraising was not only to raise funds for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), it was also for people to build healthy habits and to improve their health through movement and fitness: a key strategy for Todd when he worked with his patients.

Dr. Todd Owatz was a dedicated surgeon at KBRH. He supported his patients health journey by advising them to use fitness, wellbeing and movement as a means to get and stay well.

This movement challenge, over 6 weeks of activity, has allowed many people to improve their health, and provided the motivation to include some form of fitness in their lives.

In 2023, our goal is $30,000 to support the purchase of medical equipment in the Operating Rooms, where Dr. Owatz worked.