Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival
The 8th annual Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival
Themed Enchanted Forest
WHAT: Initiated by artist Myra Rasmussen in 2014, The Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival is an outdoor, community-engaged arts festival showcasing local artists and performers. The festival was inspired by a desire to have more reasons to come together during this slow time of year to make and appreciate art in an accessible way.
WHO: Part of the goal of the lantern festival is to get the public involved in making art, and there has been lots of enthusiasm this year! All 10 workshops in schools and community groups are fully booked.
HOW: Lantern kits can be bought at Cowan’s for $2 a piece, and people are welcome to make their own creations as well. Please note that nobody is allowed to release lanterns into the water or air (no sky lanterns), and any candles used to light lanterns must be in fireproof containers.
The public is invited to stroll among the lantern installations and enjoy multiple performances. Everyone is welcome to bring a lantern and participate in a lantern parade led by Moving Mosaic Samba Band and the Polka Dot Dragon puppet at the end of the evening.
WHEN: On the evening of Saturday, February 11th, from 5 - 7pm
WHERE: Lakeside Park in Nelson, BC
WHY: This Lantern Festival is hosted by Polka Dot Dragon Arts Society who aims to promote community-engaged arts in the West Kootenays; to create and promote events that link arts, nature, and community; and to develop and create art and performance in multiple disciplines.
Thanks to the 2023 festival funders: the Government of Canada, Columbia Basin Trust, Kootenay Columbia Cultural Alliance, Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism, and Nelson and District Credit Union. The festival is free to the public, but donations are welcomed.