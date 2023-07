Activities to celebrate Pride in Trail Organizers are excited to announce the continuing partnership with the Trail Market, the City of Trail and the Trail & District Public Library for another fun-filled Pride day downtown Trail. Join in the activities August 12 from 10:00 - 2:00 on the Esplanade. There is also an Adult Mixer to follow Pride at Kootenay West Distillery from 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm. See you then!