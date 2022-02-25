Quantum Leaps: Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference

FREE event for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary in grades 8 to 12. Organized by GLOWS (the Kootenay Association for Science & Technology’s youth program), this virtual conference is a community-led initiative taking place on March 8 from 3:30 -8 pm PST. Participants in this engaging interactive online conference will meet and listen to female STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) professionals and learn about their inspiring journeys, remarkable achievements and industry insights.

“The focus for this year’s event is to showcase women who have broken the bias, taking non-traditional routes to work in health-related fields traditionally underserved by women,” said Melanie Fontaine, KAST’s Executive Director. “ KAST is thrilled to be supporting Kootenay girls in grades 8-12 as they navigate career opportunities in STEAM.”



When participants register, they’ll have the opportunity to “choose their own adventure” for a custom Quantum Leaps experience.







