RDKB Town Hall Meetings
This year marks a return to the in-person format which Directors and RDKB staff are pretty excited about.
The whole purpose of the RDKB town halls is to give residents the opportunity to find out more about the programs and services in their area and what their tax dollars fund.
RDKB residents can visit rdkb.com and its 'Join the Conversation' page for more information on the 2023 series of RDKB town halls taking place across the region throughout February and March.
Town Hall Meetings
Area B/Lower Columbia - Old Glory town hall meeting will be held at 6pm in the Genelle Hall.(Monday, February 13th)
Area E/West Boundary (Tuesday, Feb 28 - 6pm - Rock Creek Pavilion)
Area A (Tuesday, March 6 - 6pm - Fruitvale Memorial Hall)
Area D/Rural Grand Forks (Tuesday, March 7 - 6pm - USCC Community Centre)