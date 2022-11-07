Remembrance Day Services - Nelson

NELSON LEGION - Remembrance Day 2022

The public is invited to celebrate the Remembrance Day 2022 ceremony in the comfort and safety of their own homes via broadcast on Facebook Live.

The Parade is set for 10:30 a.m., which will begin at the Legion Hall and travel through downtown Nelson to the Cenotaph.

The Live Stream will capture the ceremony from the Cenotaph at City Hall and begin at 10:40 am.

The Legion Branch 51 would like to thank all of you for your continued support. The response to this year’s Poppy campaign has been exceptional.

Wear your poppy proudly and please stay safe.

(Live Stream sponsored by The Nelson Daily)