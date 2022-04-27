When: June 11, 2022 at 7:30

Where: The Bailey Theatre - Trail

Canada's stand-out amongst ‘stand-ups', award-winning comedian RON JAMES has been selling out theatres for over 20 years with his marathon, side-splitting performances. Marshalling a comedian's eye for satire and a writer's ear for language, Ron takes his audience on a breath-taking, non-stop roller coaster ride, cutting a wide swath through contemporary culture with a razor-sharp wit, uncompromising standard and unique, poetically honed delivery.

Reserved seating tickets for Ron James - Back Where I Belong are $62.50 (tax & facility fees included, additional surcharges may apply)

By tickets here

Showtime is 7:30pm. For more info, pics & comedy clips, visit www.shantero.com or www.ronjames.ca



