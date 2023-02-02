Rossland Light Opera Players Present - Don't Stop the Music
RLOP
Performs Don't Stop the Music
Tickets are now on sale for our 70th Anniversary show!
One weekend only at the Charles Bailey Theatre
Friday, February 17, 7:00 pm
Saturday, February 18, 2:00 and 7:00 pm
$25* for Adults and $15* for Kids 12 and under
Have you ever wondered what happens in the Rossland Light Opera Hall? From bordello to bar, the RLOP hall has certainly seen a lot of action. It continues to. Don’t Stop the Music: 70 Years of the RLOP takes you on a tour of the hall and showcases events from past performances from 1952 to present day. With colourful characters from some of Broadway’s best and members loved and lost, the show brings to life the stories, laughter and extremely hard work that goes into creating the amazing performances the Rossland Light Opera Players has been delighting audiences with for the past seventy years.