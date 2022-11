Annual Rotary Christmas Carol Concert

When: Wednesday December 7th 2022

Where: The Bailey Theatre: 1501 Cedar Avenue, Trail BC

Time: 7:30pm

Payment: By donation, all procedes will be donated to the Salvation Army Christmas Food Hamper

Featuring: St. Michael's Choir, Trail Harmony Choir, Kootenay Women's Ensemble, Rossland Glee Club, Salvation Army Choir, Trail Maple Leaf Band.

Photo credit