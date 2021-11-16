Salmo Outdoor Christmas Market - Vendors Wanted

Date: Friday, December 3rd

Time: 4-8pm

Sponsored by the Salmo Chamber of Commerce and the Village, there’ll be music and food and lots thing to buy your family and friends for Christmas.

Vendor’s Wanted

Vendors are invited to submit an application for space to the Chamber on Fourth Street. For information please contact the Chamber at 250-357-2596 or by email at salmoch@telus.net The market is open to all individuals, groups and organizations. Click here to open or download a fillable Market Application. If the Chamber isn’t open, pop by the Village office and we’ll get your application to them.