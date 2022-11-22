Sanctuary Pre-teen Centre Fundraiser

The Sanctuary in Trail provides free meals and programming for kids from 8-12 years of age has had a 47% increase in property taxes, while utility rates have gone up 12%.

PLUS they have also experienced the same cash-crunch at the grocery check out as the families they are trying to help.

The Generation to Generation Society has started a 50-50 raffle Click Here to learn more and buy tickets

Tickets can also be bought at the Sanctuary location at 1705 Bay Ave. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. any weekday until Dec. 15.

