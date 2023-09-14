iHeartRadio
Selkirk College Career Fair & Open House

When:  October 12 - 10am - 3pm

Where: Castlegar Campus Gym

Why: To network and make career connections

Who: All students and community members

STUDENTS:

There isn’t a better way to showcase Selkirk College and to walk away with valuable insights to a variety of potential career paths. 

BUSINESSES:

Showcase your business and educate students on possible career paths, connect with talented and highly motivated individuals, and network with others within the industry.