Selkirk College Career Fair & Open House
When: October 12 - 10am - 3pm
Where: Castlegar Campus Gym
Why: To network and make career connections
Who: All students and community members
STUDENTS:
There isn’t a better way to showcase Selkirk College and to walk away with valuable insights to a variety of potential career paths.
BUSINESSES:
Showcase your business and educate students on possible career paths, connect with talented and highly motivated individuals, and network with others within the industry.