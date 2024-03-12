Selkirk College - SROAM

SROAM at Whitewater Ski Resort

The Ski Resort Operations & Management (SROAM) Program at Selkirk College invites the entire snow-loving community to Whitewater Ski Resort on March 22 for a day packed with fun and engaging activities around the resort that all focus on avalanche safety.

The event is a fundraiser for Avalanche Awareness Beyond the Boundary Society (AABBS) where teams-of-four compete for some fantastic prizes, while rocking their best Canadian-themed outfits.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the event: teenagers, adults, and families with kids ages 6-12. SROAM students have been reaching out and collecting great prizes from amazing local sponsors, as well as other ski resorts in the Kootenay area. Prizes will be awarded to top performing teams and all participants are entered in the event’s big raffle.

The festivities start at noon with the prize ceremony taking place at 3 pm.