Free sensory-friendly ice skating in the Kids Rink at the Trail Memorial Centre for children and individuals with sensitivities. Family members are welcome to join.

Quiet and safe environment with low lighting, minimal noise and scents.

Skates, skate assists, and sensory kits are available. Kits include ear protection, sunglasses, and a colourful information booklet.

Quiet and warming areas located next to the rink.

Skate times must be pre-booked. Book online using the link below, or call 250-364-0858.

Sensory-Friendly Skate times

Sunday, May 15, 9:15 AM to 10:15 PM

Wednesday, June 8, 11 AM to 12 PM

Sunday, June 26, 1 PM to 2 PM

Funded by the Murphy Family Foundation. Hosted by Trail Parks & Recreation and Movin' Mountains Therapy Services.