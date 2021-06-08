Date: June 18 to September 25, 2021 - every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Time: 9:30 PM - 11:15 PM (approx. depending on film length)

Cost: $12 per person / 50 Cars only

Location: Back of Waneta Plaza, Trail - 8100 Hwy No. 3B

Trail Arts Council and The Royal Theatre introduce your new, favourite summer experience, the Silver Screen Drive-in. From June 18 to September 25, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, we’ll bring you the best in blockbusters, retro classics, and award-winning Indie films. Plus, recorded concerts, dance, and theatre shows.

So join us at dusk at the back of Waneta Plaza, Trail.

Only 50 cars at $12 per person. Get your tickets while you can at 250-368-9669 or online at thebailey.ca. More movie info and schedule here.