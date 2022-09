SIP Talks: Stories Inspire Passion

Join the Canadian Federation of University Women Nelson & District, for a celebration of Kootenay Women

When: September 24th

Time: 4pm - 7pm

Where: Prestige Lakeside Resort

Why: Fundraiser for their Scholarship Fund

What: Seven local women will share their personal story about what has inspired them to become the person they are today. The collective spirit of Kootenay women.