Smokiepalooza

What: A music festival to mark the end of summer and the start of the hockey season, hosted by the Trail Smoke Eaters. Family Event, with music, food trucks, and a Kid Zone!

Where: Jason Bay Field at Butler Park - Thom Street, Trail, BC

When: September 9th, 2023

Featuring Local talent:

Hairloss - A 5 piece group of dads covering hits from the past and present.

TruckVanCar - An alternative soul-reggae-rock band from Rossland playing originals and covers with a 3 part harmony.

Chinlock - 5 piece band featuring everything from classic and modern rock to country and ballads made up of musicians from the Kootenays.

Tickets available here: TICKETS

Early Bird Adult/Senior (Before Aug 31st) = $38

Adult/Senior (after Aug 31st) = $45

Youth (13-18 yrs) = $20

Kids (8 - 12yrs) = $15

7 & under = Free