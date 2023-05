Special Olympics Car Wash When: May 26th Time: 11am - 2pm Where: 2224 6th Avenue, Castlegar What: Car wash: this event will be by dontation with all the funds raised going towards Operation Trackshoes (the special Olympics) and KSCL directly. . We will also be selling hot dogs for $2. Any and all support is greatly appreciated! (The vehicles will be washed by our individuals wile being supervised by staff. Special Olympics will also have a booth set up at Sunfest in Castlegar June 2-4th. . The booth will be doing some fundraising for the Operation Trackshoes. We will be selling snacks, playing fun games, and taking donations towards our organization. .