Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Special Olympians from Nelson are inviting the public to show support for the 2024 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC at Lakeside Park Beach on Sunday March 3 at noon. The event, in partnership with Nelson Police Department, welcomes the public to join other First Responders from the area to raise funds and bring attention to the SOBC volunteers, athletes, and supporters around the province who are working hard to participate in in- person programs.

SOBC-Trail kicks off Polar Plunge fundraiser Sat March 2 at noon. Greater Trail residents are invited to get Bold and Cold at the Special Olympic BC-Trail annual Polar Plunge. Families, friends, sports teams, and individuals are encouraged to join Team Courage and help raise funds at the SOBC-Trail Columbia River Courage Polar Plunge at Gyro Park this Saturday at 1pm. They will be having a fire and hot chocolate to warm up at the beach following this event.” So choose to be “BOLD AND COLD” and join the Columbia River Courage Polar Plunge at Gyro at 1 p.m.