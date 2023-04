2 Day Spring Archery Shoot When: April 29th & 30th Where: Casino Range - Casino Road, Trail BC Concession on site - Raffle and door prizes Need more info - email - Westkootenayarchers@gmail.com Details and cost: 3-15 Target Courses Saturday April 29th - 8am - 5pm shoot all 3 courses Sunday April 30th - 8am - 5pm shoot 2 courses (Score cards in by 3pm) Shoot Fees: Adults: 2 day $40/ 1 day $20 (18+) Youth: 2 day $20/ 1 day $10 (13-17yr) Cubs and Mini cubs FREE (12 yrs>) Family 2 Day $80/1 Day $40 Mulligans - $2 each or 3 for $5 Extreme Shooters (15 Targets) $15