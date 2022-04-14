STORM THE STAIRS

When: Saturday April 23rd

Where: Piazza Colombo Park on Rossland Avenue

Details:

The United Way BC Southern Interior Trail presents the return of their annual Storm the Stairs Saturday April 23rd! The fun begins at Piazza Colombo Park on Rossland Avenue. Participants soak up stunning scenery as they climb various staircases throughout Trail and trek across the Columbia River Skywalk! Registration is open, just download your registration form on Facebook @ storm the stairs. Proudly sponsored by the City of Trail, Teck Trail Operations, Hil-Tech Contracting and Bounce radio.