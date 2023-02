Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit who provides the opportunity to grads to re-use gently worn prom/pageant gowns. All proceeds from this more green approach, go back in the community to support local graduates!

When: Friday Feb 24th - 2pm - 5:30pm, Saturday Feb 25th - 9:30pm-5:00pm, Sunday Feb 26th 11am-3pm

Where: Waneta Plaza, in Trail - The old Ricki's location

Looking forward to seeing you all there! Please share this post!