The Canadian Federation of University Women Nelson 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence

The Canadian Federation of University Women Nelson & District (CFUW) invite you to participate in the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence this November and December. Locally the CFUW is creating awareness of this initiative and sharing information on how folks can get involved.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on Thursday, November 25th (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women), and runs until Friday, December 10th (Human Rights Day).

The global theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is “Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!”

Reach out on facebook, or email nelsoncfuw@gmail.com for the meeting schedule.

Image included is former Co-Vice President Liz Bossio and one of the current Co-Vice Presidents Stephanie Myers