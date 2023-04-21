The Clothesline Project

Where: Ferraro Foods in Trail

When: May 2nd - 11am - 2pm

What: BBQ Lunch

Why: The annual event is designed to raise awareness on violence against women. A powerful display of t-shirts will be painted and displayed, created by survivors of violence and abuse. There will also be agency resource tables on display for the public to view, gather information, and ask questions.

To find out more about RCMP Victim Services log onto their website where you can find out the types of traumatic experiences they can help with as well as the referrals, emotional support, court services and information they provide: https://rdkb.com/Public-Safety/Victim-Services.

RCMP Victim Services Contact Details: Direct: 250.368.2184; Non-Emergency RCMP (out-of-hours): 250.364.2566

Trail FAIR Society: 250.364.2326 or www.trailfair.ca