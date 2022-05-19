Dan Quinn Entertainment presents



The Comic Strippers



Friday June 24, 2022 at 7:30 pm at The Bailey Theatre



Adults $43.00 - Group of 6+ $38.00 each - Group rate only available through the Box Office 250-368-9669. As of April 8th, proof of vaccination is no longer required. As of March 11th, masks are recommended but not mandatory.



A male stripper parody and improv comedy show. A Show for All Genders...19+ Only. WARNING! No extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity! Licensed Event.