The Confluence Gala

When:  May 6th, 2023

What: Dinner, live music featuring local artist Jason Thomas, a string quartet and entertainment from celebrity impersonator tracey Bell ((sponsored by Jo-Ann Bursey REALTOR Century 21 Executives Realty Ltd) As well as an exclusive live and silent auction.

Where: Castlegar & District Community Complex

Time: 6pm-11pm

Why: To raise money for the Castlegar & District Chamber of commerce's new building. The Confluence is a new 8,200 square foot that will house the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, Destination Castlegar and West Kootenay Gateway Visitor Centre

Tickets: This is a 19+ event. Tickets are available to purchase on eventbrite.ca/e/theconfluencegala

