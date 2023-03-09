The Confluence Gala
THE CONFLUENCE GALA
When: May 6th, 2023
What: Dinner, live music featuring local artist Jason Thomas, a string quartet and entertainment from celebrity impersonator tracey Bell ((sponsored by Jo-Ann Bursey REALTOR Century 21 Executives Realty Ltd) As well as an exclusive live and silent auction.
Where: Castlegar & District Community Complex
Time: 6pm-11pm
Why: To raise money for the Castlegar & District Chamber of commerce's new building. The Confluence is a new 8,200 square foot that will house the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, Destination Castlegar and West Kootenay Gateway Visitor Centre
Tickets: This is a 19+ event. Tickets are available to purchase on eventbrite.ca/e/theconfluencegala
