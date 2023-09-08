The Kootenay Boundary Percussion Workshop

What: The Trail Maple Leaf Band and the Trail & District Afterschool Band are very excited to be organizing our very first Percussion workshop.

Where: Trail at the Cominco Arena

When: October 27 – 29th,

Who: Anyone (12yrs to 100yrs) who wishes to improve on their own percussion skills, our only criteria is that the person needs to be able to read sheet music.

Led by Dominique Bernath, the Principal Timpanist of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra..Dominique also performed with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Surrey City Orchestra, Vancouver Island Symphony, Prince George Symphony, Fraser Valley Wind Ensemble, and various orchestras throughout the province. Dominique has shared the stage with such Canadian talents as Jann Arden, Natalie MacMaster, Anne Murray, Dee Daniels, The Rankins and Holly Cole. We are so excited, and lucky to have her coming here to lead us to the next level of percussion playing.

The workshop will include

*Instruction snare drums, timpani and mallet techniques

*Equipment maintenance and mallet wrapping

*Individual attention and masterclass

*Performance Opportunities

More information and registration forms can be found in our special event tab here.



Follow us on Facebook to stay up to date and get reminders of future events!

Registration fee is $200.

Book now. Limited spaces available.