The Kootenay Rhythm Dragons are looking for new members!

Who: Kootenay Rhythm Dragons

What: Registration for the 2023 summer season

When: In person, Nelson & District Rec Centre - Saturday March 4, 11am - 2pm

Kootenay Coop - Saturday, March 4, 10am - 2pm

“Whether you are looking for healthy competition at the Festival racing level or consider joining our Rec Team for weekly access to our beautiful lake; Come and join Nelson’s premier Womens’ Dragon Boat Club that has been paddling the West Arm in Nelson since 2004. We are community oriented and fossil fuel free!

Mission Statement

To raise awareness of all cancers and promote the sport of Dragon Boating for the enrichment of self, Kootenay Rhythm Dragons and the Community

Goals: