‘They're on their way, to the city lights’ ... and, THE predominant Canadian Rock ‘n’ Roll band of the 1970s – The Stampeders – are bringing along all their classic hits: Wild Eyes, Carry Me, Oh My Lady, Devil You, Monday Morning Choo Choo, Minstrel Gypsy, Hit the Road Jack and, of course, the quintessential Canadian – and Hall of Fame – song, Sweet City Woman! A veritable soundtrack to a whole generation that will ‘carry you home’ ... maybe not to Birmingham ... but back to a time of tie-dyed t-shirts and elevator shoes, 15¢ coffee and homemade apple pie, dating and dreaming ... By the time The Stampeders get to the first chorus of the first song, everyone will be singing along.

When: June 18th 2022

Where: Bailey Theatre - Trail

Cost: $66.50