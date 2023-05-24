The Ursa Project Society - Silent Auction

What: Silent Auction

When: June 9 - 16th

Where: on the Ursa Project Society - Facebook page click here

Why: to raise funds for educational materials and expenses and we would really appreciate everyones support!

The Ursa Project Society. We are a non-profit organization in Nelson dedicated to reducing the amount of bears killed each year in Nelson. We are working with the city, and in collaboration with WildSafeBC in reaching towards becoming a Bear Smart community. We are sponsored by the Columbia Basin Trust and the Kootenay Co-op.